Survey shows Birmingham companies want a hybrid work model

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The expiration of the mask orders are steps on the return to life as we knew it. But a new survey shows that things could look like when people go back to work in Birmingham.
The Birmingham Business Journal surveyed almost 150 leaders across the city. Over 47% percent of them will let employees continue working from home some days but also requiring them to come into the office. Only about 5% said their companies were going fully remote.
Ty West, with the BBJ, says this survey gives us a look into what the future may hold when more people return to work.
“Obviously things will probably never really be the way they were before COVID, but is another indication that as the vaccine roll out continues, as the CDC unveils new guidelines more and more companies are getting back to that more normal sense of operation,” West said.
West says half of the companies said 100% of their workers are back in the office or never left. He also says almost 30% plan to bring everyone back this summer.
