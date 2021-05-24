First Alert for a partial lunar eclipse this week: When to look to the sky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’ll have an opportunity to view a partial lunar eclipse. This type of eclipse involves the moon moving into the earth’s shadow, as earth passes between the moon and the sun. Unlike the solar eclipse, this type of eclipse can be viewed without the need for eye protection. As the moon enters the earth’s umbral shadow, it becomes very red. This is caused by indirect sunlight passing through earth’s atmosphere. The atmosphere filters out most of the blue colors of the spectrum, resulting in colors of deep red and orange.
So, when can we view the lunar eclipse? It happens early Wednesday morning (5/26/21), starting at 4:45 a.m. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to view the total lunar eclipse due to the approaching daylight. Places like Hawaii and parts of Alaska, in the Pacific Region, will be able to view the total lunar eclipse.
The next eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. This will be visible in parts of northern and northeast North America. Then another partial eclipse of the moon on November 19, 2021. This one will also be visible in North America.
