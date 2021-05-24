First Alert for a partial lunar eclipse this week: When to look to the sky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’ll have an opportunity to view a partial lunar eclipse. This type of eclipse involves the moon moving into the earth’s shadow, as earth passes between the moon and the sun. Unlike the solar eclipse, this type of eclipse can be viewed without the need for eye protection. As the moon enters the earth’s umbral shadow, it becomes very red. This is caused by indirect sunlight passing through earth’s atmosphere. The atmosphere filters out most of the blue colors of the spectrum, resulting in colors of deep red and orange.