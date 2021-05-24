First Alert: Hot temperatures and poor air quality Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful and relaxing weekend. It was a hot weekend, but at least the humidity levels remain low. We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It doesn’t feel too bad thanks to the dry air still in place across the area. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a few clouds this morning, but we should see plenty of sunshine going into the late morning hours. The unsettled weather remains across the Central United States. High pressure is in place keeping us hot and dry. It is also keeping the air stagnant. The National Weather Service has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties. It means that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma should limit time outdoors between 10 AM - 7 PM. Winds speeds will remain light today out of the north at 5 mph helping to produce the poor air quality. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the lower 90s today with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.