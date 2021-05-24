First Alert: Hot temperatures and poor air quality Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful and relaxing weekend. It was a hot weekend, but at least the humidity levels remain low. We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It doesn’t feel too bad thanks to the dry air still in place across the area. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a few clouds this morning, but we should see plenty of sunshine going into the late morning hours. The unsettled weather remains across the Central United States. High pressure is in place keeping us hot and dry. It is also keeping the air stagnant. The National Weather Service has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties. It means that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma should limit time outdoors between 10 AM - 7 PM. Winds speeds will remain light today out of the north at 5 mph helping to produce the poor air quality. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the lower 90s today with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
First Alert for Hot Conditions: The heat will likely continue all week long. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 92°F-95°F range through Friday. Overnight lows are also trending a few degrees above average with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow is looking like one of our hottest days with highs around 93°F-95°F. There’s a low chance we could see a few spots tie or break record high temperatures this week. Most of the record high temperatures recorded for this week are in the 95°F-98°F range. You’ll want to make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. It will remain a dry heat for the next couple of days as dew points remain low.
Small Rain Chance Wednesday: Models are hinting at the small chance for a few isolated showers in far northwest Alabama. We should stay mostly dry Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm for parts of Marion, Lamar, and Winston counties. Most of us will stay hot and dry with a partly cloudy sky.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the introduction of a few showers or storms by the end of the week. Rain chances remain limited, but we’ll take what we can get! I’ll introduce a 20% chance for isolated storms Thursday through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. We could see a slightly higher rain chance over the weekend, but models continue to show differences in the timing and coverage of storms. Temperatures could trend a few degrees cooler Saturday into Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. We’ll hold on to a chance for widely scattered showers and storms for early next week with highs possibly staying in the 80s. With rain chances appearing on the 7-day forecast, it means humidity levels will likely increase a little as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.
Memorial Day Weekend: With the unofficial start to summer kicking off this weekend, a lot of people are curious about the forecast across the area. We are holding on to a 20-30% chance for isolated showers and storms Saturday through Monday. Temperatures are looking a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a possibility rain chances could increase a little next Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. I’m always cautious when long range models indicate a cold front moving into our area during the summer months. Normally they never make it this far south. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but make sure you have ways to receive weather updates through our app.
Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet as we finish out the last full week of May. Tropical Storm Ana is now out of the picture as it weakens and moves out into the northern Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic is forecast to remain quiet for the next five days. Remember that hurricane season officially begins on June 1st. The busiest months usually occur in August and September.
