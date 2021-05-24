DCH adjusts hour and days of operation for drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You could barely see any traffic and there were hardly any lines at all from the looks of it Monday morning at DCH’s remote COVID-19 vaccination site in Tuscaloosa.
“It’s a bit disheartening because this is a real virus. It’s causing real pain, it’s causing death,” DCH spokesman Andy North explained recently.
Scenes like Monday’s have appeared too often for administrators at DCH Regional Medical Center, still focused on stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“So it’s just not enough to justify being open every single day to have the staff there,” North continued.
The vaccination clinic at the hospital’s remote site is now only open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Previously, it was open Monday through Friday.
“The volume continues to be relatively low. We’re only around 250, 300 individuals a day that are signing up for vaccines where as before we were at 1,000 or more we were providing everyday. So we would love to be to the point where we were protecting a 1,000 a day. That’s just not happening,” North said.
North believes people not getting vaccinated are risking getting sick or possibly passing it to others.
“We see it everyday and people are suffering from it. So anything we can do to put a stop to it, to reduce the threat would be great and we are ready to do that,” North went on to say.
North said if the trend towards lower numbers of people getting vaccinated continues, DCH could adjust the days and hours of the vaccination site even further.
