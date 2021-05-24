COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic held at Shelton State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Alabama National Guard were prepared to vaccinate people who came to the walk-in coronavirus clinic ADPH organized at Shelton State Community College on Monday.
Only five people came to be vaccinated within the first few hours it was open.
“There is a certain population out there that chose not to get vaccinated the same as what we see with some of the other vaccines, the influenza vaccine that may be available. But we are trying to reach out and continue to make it available as much as we can,” according to Keith Reilly, an ADPH Nursing Coordinator for Emergency Preparedness.
He said they gave people shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires only one shot instead of two shots several weeks apart.
“So in about two weeks they’ll be protected, or have the protection available with the development of the antibodies,” Reilly continued.
Monday’s walk-in clinic was open to Shelton State students, staff and others who wanted to get vaccinated.
Reilly said that he and others are working with people in the community to convince folks who are unwilling to get vaccinated that it is safe and will better protect them from coronavirus in the future.
“I, myself, have spoken with volunteer fire departments. I’ve gone on some of the like Greene County, the school superintendent has a weekly talk show. I’ve gone on the with him trying to convince the people,” Reilly continued.
The same national guard unit at Shelton State Monday will be at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.
People there will be vaccinated with the Pfizer Vaccine.
Tuesday’s clinic at Stillman College is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Birthright Alumni Hall.
