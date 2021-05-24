Birmingham Promise about to graduate second class of students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -More students this year are going to college for free, thanks to the Birmingham Promise.
The program is two years old and so far, has sent hundreds of students to college. Many of whom are in the first generation of their families to do so.
Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin did a walk and talk conversation with the director of the Birmingham Promise.
“I think at its core the Birmingham Promise is a belief in young people in Birmingham,” Rachel Harmon, with the Birmingham Promise said.
The Birmingham Promise is a two-fold approach. Before they graduate, some students are given paid apprenticeships with companies around town. The second is the scholarship program giving free college tuition for city school graduates to attend any public 2 or 4 year college or university in the state.
Right now, more than 600 students are on track for a free education. All they have to do is make sure they turn in the necessary paperwork including uploading their college acceptance letters to the program.
The city and Birmingham Promise are looking forward to sending more students to college. “I think what excites me about the Birmingham Promise is that it’s an opportunity every day to make sure that talent and that promise is fulfilled. That there’s opportunity for it to be fulfilled,” Harmon said.
Harmon says students have until June 1st to upload their college acceptance letters.
Two years ago, the city committed $10 million for the Birmingham Promise. In his proposed upcoming budget, Mayor Woodfin plans to give $2 million to the program.
You can learn more about the Birmingham Promise here: https://www.birminghampromise.org/
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.