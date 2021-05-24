Birmingham City Schools high school graduation schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduation ceremonies will take place this week for seniors in the Birmingham city school system.
All guests must have a ticket to enter ceremonies, which will be held at Bill Harris Arena. Masks will also be required.
Officials say only clear bags will be allowed inside the arena and no noise makers or balloons will be allowed.
Also, CDC guidelines for health and safety protocols will be followed for spacing and seating.
The schedule and links to watch a livestream are below:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
10 a.m. Parker High School
Livestream: bit.ly/ParkerGraduation2021
1 p.m. Ramsay High School
Livestream: bit.ly/RamsayGraduation2021
4 p.m. Carver High School
Livestream: bit.ly/CarverGraduation2021
7 p.m. Huffman High School
Livestream: bit.ly/HuffmanGraduation2021
Thursday, May 27, 2021
10 a.m. Jackson Olin High School
Livestream: bit.ly/JOGraduation2021
1 p.m. Wenonah High School
Livestream: bit.ly/WenonahGraduation2021
4 p.m. Woodlawn High School
Livestream: bit.ly/WoodlawnGraduation2021
