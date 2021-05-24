Birmingham City Schools high school graduation schedule

By WBRC Staff | May 24, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 8:19 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduation ceremonies will take place this week for seniors in the Birmingham city school system.

All guests must have a ticket to enter ceremonies, which will be held at Bill Harris Arena. Masks will also be required.

Officials say only clear bags will be allowed inside the arena and no noise makers or balloons will be allowed.

Also, CDC guidelines for health and safety protocols will be followed for spacing and seating.

The schedule and links to watch a livestream are below:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

10 a.m. Parker High School

Livestream: bit.ly/ParkerGraduation2021

1 p.m. Ramsay High School

Livestream: bit.ly/RamsayGraduation2021

4 p.m. Carver High School

Livestream: bit.ly/CarverGraduation2021

7 p.m. Huffman High School

Livestream: bit.ly/HuffmanGraduation2021

Thursday, May 27, 2021

10 a.m. Jackson Olin High School

Livestream: bit.ly/JOGraduation2021

1 p.m. Wenonah High School

Livestream: bit.ly/WenonahGraduation2021

4 p.m. Woodlawn High School

Livestream: bit.ly/WoodlawnGraduation2021

