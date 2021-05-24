Birmingham city leaders react to weekend violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two family members are clinging to life after a shooting Saturday evening.
Police said two adults and three children, all from the same family, were in a vehicle when another drove up, and someone inside started shooting.
This scenario is becoming all too familiar; another weekend shooting where an innocent child becomes a victim. It happened Saturday night on 83rd Street North and 1st Avenue North just before 9:30.
Birmingham Councilman, Hunter Williams, calling it “unacceptable,” and said these shootings will continue to happen, so long as the community keeps quiet.
“It is something that has been prevalent for a very long time and it seem to be something that is not going away and that we haven’t been able to effectively solve as a community,” Williams said.
Birmingham police said one child in the vehicle was shot twice but is expected to be okay.
A man and woman in the same vehicle were also shot. Police said they both remain in critical condition.
“You know, one of the most frustrating things for me is to speak with our homicide detectives, or robbery homicide detectives unit and have them say that we know exactly who our suspect is and we know that we have citizens, members of the public that we know saw the crime unfold…I mean…it’s on camera, but nobody is willing to come forward,” Williams said.
It’s unclear if police know who the shooters are in this case, but Williams said police and city leaders have gone to great lengths to ensure people can make anonymous tips safely.
“You know if there was a shooting at a gas station in Vestavia Hills or Hoover, we would have probably a hundred witnesses come forward. That same shooting taking place in the City of Birmingham, we have people on camera we know are witnesses, but we can’t get anybody to speak with us. We’re never going to see the end if we don’t have some sort of community connection,” Williams explained.
Police say at this time, there’s no additional information about Saturday’s shooting.
They said investigators are diligently working all leads and tips in this case.
I reached out to Mayor Woodfin’s office, and Birmingham Police Chief, Patrick Smith, but neither was available Monday for comment.
