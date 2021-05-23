Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As an area of high pressure has settled over the region winds have become much lighter and temperatures remain mild this morning. The weather pattern will change very little today although temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Still, with a more northerly wind flow circulating around the high the humidity will remain low during the hours of maximum afternoon heating and once again conditions will eliminate the chance for any rain.
This ridge will remain anchored across area for the beginning of the new week although the high will begin to weaken by mid-week allowing for at least a chance for a thunderstorm in areas to the north by the end of the week as a series of disturbances rotate to the north across The Tennessee Valley.
In the meantime, moisture will remain limited and afternoon temperatures will continue around 95 with lows near 70 until at least Friday when added moisture will allow afternoon highs to cool a degree or two but still top 90-degrees heading into the upcoming weekend.
