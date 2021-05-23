Multiple arrests in Chilton County on drug, gun charges

By WBRC Staff | May 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 4:44 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests that happened during the month of May they say were the culmination of joint undercover operations by the narcotics units with their office and the Clanton Police Department.

During the month, authorities say two search warrants resulted in the arrest of eight people on drug-related charges, and in some cases, weapons charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says the operation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Details of the arrests made to date are included in the Facebook post below from the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office:

