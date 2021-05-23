Dry, hot weather expected for most of the work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A broad ridge of high pressure will prolong the dry spell through most of the work week. Temperatures will rise into the 90s each day, nearing record territory on Tuesday. Mostly sunny weather can be expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a clearing sky at night. Lows at night will be in the middle to upper 60s.
We will finally see the pattern start to change later in the week. I’m still expecting lots of sunshine for Friday, but conditions will become more favorable for heat activated pop-up showers and storms.
