Birmingham-Southern softball team wins regional, advances to D3 championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in the history of their program, the Birmingham-Southern College softball team will compete in a national championship final site.
The Panthers defeated the top seed in their region, East Texas Baptist University, 3-1 on Sunday to sweep the Marshall Regional and advance to the championships.
“This is history for us. It’s the first time in program history we’re going to the World Series, and I couldn’t imagine doing it with anyone else,” BSC Head Coach Kimball Cassady said. “These girls have put in a lot of hard work this year. They’ve done a great job of preparing mentally and physically. Our motto is ‘Finish what you start,’ and we’re ready to go on to the next phase.”
Hailee Bryan was named the Region Tournament Most Outstanding Pitcher, while Kailey Walters, who had the game-winning hit Friday and went 2-for-3 Sunday, was named the Most Outstanding Player.
The team, ranked fifth in the D3 Coaches Poll, made the postseason after winning the Southern Athletic Association Tournament in April.
