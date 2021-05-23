Alabama softball heading to NCAA Super Regionals after shutout sweep

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama softball team shutout Clemson 5-0 Sunday afternoon to win the Tuscaloosa Regional and punch their ticket to the NCAA Super Regional round.
Alabama didn’t allow a single run during regional play. The team improves their regional win streak to 43 straight games, going back to 2007.
“Again, Montana [Fouts] was terrific. I thought our speed game made a big difference this weekend. They hurried some throws. Taylor Clark came through big again. That might be the hardest-hit ball she’s had in her career here. [Alexis] Mack in the fifth made them hurry and they threw it away and that scored a run,” said Coach Patrick Murphy.
In the Super Regional, Alabama will face 14-seed Kentucky. Times and TV information will be announced soon.
