Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A well-defined low-pressure area is approaching the Texas coast and is now about 50 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi. The system continues to produce winds of about 35 mph, but the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains limited. Since the low is expected to move inland during the next several hours, the chances of it becoming a tropical depression or storm are decreasing. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today. Given the complete saturation of soils with ongoing river flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, heavy rain could lead to continued flooding across this region.