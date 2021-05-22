Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A well-defined low-pressure area is approaching the Texas coast and is now about 50 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi. The system continues to produce winds of about 35 mph, but the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains limited. Since the low is expected to move inland during the next several hours, the chances of it becoming a tropical depression or storm are decreasing. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today. Given the complete saturation of soils with ongoing river flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, heavy rain could lead to continued flooding across this region.
Meanwhile in The Atlantic satellite images indicate a well-defined low-pressure area 200 miles northeast of Bermuda continues to produce gale-force winds and appears to have acquired subtropical characteristics. In addition, thunderstorm activity has been gradually increasing near the center, and if that trend continues advisories will be issued later this morning. The low is expected to move little today, remaining in the vicinity of Bermuda, but it is forecast to turn northeastward and move into a more hostile environment on Sunday. However, The National Hurricane Center feels there is a near certainty this will become a named storm this weekend.
Closer to home, in response to the low over the Western Gulf Strong, a strong ridge of high pressure is centering over the Southeast with dry air remaining in place. Winds will diminish today, and temperatures will be near 90 degrees by this afternoon. There will be little change in the weather pattern over the next several days as we experience Summer-like heat with low rainfall chances through mid-week.
Highs will be around 95 degrees each afternoon with slightly more moderate temperatures for the second half of the week as the sub-tropical ridge of high pressure begins to weaken allowing for some increase in moisture but with no anticipated fronts approaching the only rainfall will come in the form of heat-driven activity during the hours of maximum afternoon heating through the end of next week.
