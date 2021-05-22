Hewitt-Trussville softball wins 7A Championship

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Things didn’t look promising for Hewitt-Trussville’s hard-hitting softball squad in early innings of the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship final against Fairhope Friday night, but Anyce Harvey changed it with one swing. Harvey kicked the offense into overdrive with a two-run homer in the third inning. Before the inning was finished, the Pirates used three different pitchers and the Huskies had turned a three-run deficit into a three-run lead.
Hewitt-Trussville (49-3-1) closed out the championship with a 16-4 victory over Fairhope in Friday night’s winner-take-all finale in the 7A double-elimination state tournament at Choccolocco Park. Hewitt-Trussville won its second straight 7A title, after winning the school’s first fast-pitch softball crown in 2019, but didn’t get the chance to defend that title last spring since all AHSAA spring championships in 2020 were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Huskies hit three homers among their 16 hits against four different Fairhope pitchers – scoring six in the third, one in the fifth, six in the sixth and three more runs in the seventh.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.