Hewitt-Trussville softball wins 7A Championship

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Things didn’t look promising for Hewitt-Trussville’s hard-hitting softball squad in early innings of the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship final against Fairhope Friday night, but Anyce Harvey changed it with one swing. Harvey kicked the offense into overdrive with a two-run homer in the third inning. Before the inning was finished, the Pirates used three different pitchers and the Huskies had turned a three-run deficit into a three-run lead.