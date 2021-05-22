Endangered Missing Person Alert for woman last seen in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA has issued a missing and endangered person alert for a Randolph County woman.
Myong Ja So may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement, according to ALEA. She is described as 5′2″ and weighs 140 pounds. Ms. So could be driving a white 2007 Toyota Camry with AL license plate 56BY786.
Ms. So was last seen around midnight May 22 in the area of Randolph County Road 16 in Roanoke. She was wearing a long-sleeve Under Armour shirt, navy leggings, pink sandals and glasses
If you have other information about Ms. So, call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 357-2309.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.