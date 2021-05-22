Woman killed, man and child shot Saturday night in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday night and injured two others including a child.
The shooting happened on 83rd Street North and 1st Avenue North just before 9:30 p.m.
One of the victims, a female passenger died shortly after the shooting.
Police say two adults and three children all from the same family were in a vehicle. One child was shot twice. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening according to police.
The other adult who was shot has life-threatening injuries.
Police believe another vehicle drove-up beside the vehicle and started shooting.
No suspects are in custody.
