Woman killed, man and child shot Saturday night in Birmingham

Woman killed, man and child shot Saturday night in Birmingham
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | May 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 10:53 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday night and injured two others including a child.

The shooting happened on 83rd Street North and 1st Avenue North just before 9:30 p.m.

One of the victims, a female passenger died shortly after the shooting.

Police say two adults and three children all from the same family were in a vehicle. One child was shot twice. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening according to police.

The other adult who was shot has life-threatening injuries.

Police believe another vehicle drove-up beside the vehicle and started shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.