Building catches fire behind Powell school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a fire at an abandoned building on the back side of the Powell school on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
According to Birmingham Fire Chief Moon, this is the second time Birmingham Fire and Rescue has responded to a fire at this location in the last 48 hours.
Birmingham Fire was able to control the blaze within an hour. No injuries have been reported
The incidents are currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.