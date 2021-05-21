World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade at Ala. state veterans home

As Burgess celebrates this milestone, he continues being one of William F. Green’s most active residents, often playing – and winning – bingo and visiting other veterans in the home. On Friday, he spent his birthday with his family. Burgess was married to Mary Rachel Burgess for 70 years prior to her passing in 2016, and they have four children, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.