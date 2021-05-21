Will food delivery apps continue to skyrocket in 2021?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past year, food delivery sales skyrocketed as the pandemic forced many people to stay at home. Industry experts feel that it will continue even as more things reopen now that COVID-19 cases are going down across the country.
ROI Revolution, an e-commerce marketing company, tracks the latest trends.
Instacart saw over $8 million in additional orders between February and April. The online food industry as a whole was worth over $26 million last year.
Other online grocery apps are also seeing a huge increase in business.
According to the experts, grocery e-commerce will increase almost 20% this year over 2020.
David Stone with ROI Revolution feels growth will continue even as the pandemic subsides.
“I don’t think it’s going to change. It might slow down a little bit as things open back up and people want to get out and shop in person, but a lot of people really feel like they just enjoy the convenience of doing it. It might be a little bit more expensive,” Stone said.
During the height of the pandemic, some restaurants that don’t normally offer curbside or online orders told us they will continue after the pandemic because they are making more money.
You can read more about e-commerce trends from ROI Revolution here: https://www.roirevolution.com/blog/2021/05/coronavirus-and-ecommerce/
