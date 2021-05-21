Whatley Health Services expanding hours, days of operation to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the largest healthcare groups in west Alabama is expanding services in hopes that it will encourage more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“You can walk in, same day service, same day delivery and get a vaccine,” Whatley Health Services CEO David Gay said Friday.
He said they began allowing walk-in vaccinations for coronavirus earlier this month.
And starting this weekend, it will also be open Saturday as well from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Trying to encourage as many people as possible to come in and get the vaccine,” Gay continued.
The hours of operation at its Tuscaloosa office are also expanding.
Gay said eventually Whatley Health Services will stay open to 8 p.m. in the evenings because, as he puts it, people don’t stop getting sick at 5 p.m.
“A lot of people, especially working people don’t get off until 4:30 or 5. Those were the hours we would close at, 5,” said Gay.
Whatley is already going out into the community to vaccinate people as well.
It started vaccinating inmates in the Tuscaloosa County Jail last month and began vaccinating people who are homebound earlier more than a week ago.
“We decided to take it out of here and be out where the people at and give them an opportunity to come our and take the vaccine,” Gay went on to say.
Gay added eventually Whatley Health Services will also be open on Sundays to vaccinate people for coronavirus and offer other healthcare services.
