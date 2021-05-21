WBRC COVID Vaccine Tracker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, state health leaders in Alabama are able to track how many shots are getting into arms, as well as the number of COVID-19 positive cases and tests across the state.
HOW DOES ALABAMA COMPARE?
WBRC has a new interactive mapping tool that allows you to see vaccination and COVID-19 case numbers in your area, around the state and around the country.
With the WBRC COVD Vaccine Tracker you can also change the settings for category, data range and metric.
The WBRC COVD Vaccine Tracker uses data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.