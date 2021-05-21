UA professor helps create first minority research conference

A UA professor, who’s also a community engagement lead on this, said diversifying the biomedical workforce will help address the critical need the U.S. faces to reduce racial and ethnic healthcare disparities. “For some participants it is easier for them to feel comfortable when they see people that look like them that are doing the work. The African American communities in California may be more diversely impacted than say African Americans from the south. Making sure we understand what those differences are and not just relying on lifestyle,” said Dr. Lilanta Joy, Bradley University of Alabama Assistant professor.