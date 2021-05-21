UA professor helps create first minority research conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening Saturday, the very first All of US Research Minority Student symposium will be held.
Minorities represent less than 9% of STEM PhD fields and 7% of all physicians.
The research-based symposium according to a UA professor who’s one of the co- creator’s, told WBRC students will be connected with senior scientists to get their feet wet.
During this virtual conference, topics including drugs, chronic disease, physical disabilities, and more will be covered.
The program sets out to collect and study data from one million or more people living in the United States. All ethnic groups are needed for biomedical research.
A UA professor, who’s also a community engagement lead on this, said diversifying the biomedical workforce will help address the critical need the U.S. faces to reduce racial and ethnic healthcare disparities. “For some participants it is easier for them to feel comfortable when they see people that look like them that are doing the work. The African American communities in California may be more diversely impacted than say African Americans from the south. Making sure we understand what those differences are and not just relying on lifestyle,” said Dr. Lilanta Joy, Bradley University of Alabama Assistant professor.
This free virtual symposium isn’t just for students, the entire community is welcomed to learn more about All of US medical research efforts. Here a link if you want to register to attend.
