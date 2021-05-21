Two Cincinnati officers thanked for helping 7-year-old girl after mother collapsed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The mother of a 7-year-old girl is thanking Cincinnati police for helping her daughter when the mom collapsed in the backyard.
Police say Piper couldn’t get the neighbors’ attention to get help so she decided to text her family group chat.
According to police, Piper’s aunt in Tennessee saw the text and called 911.
The 7-year-old was able to get into the house where officers Charlene Hahn-Holly and Jamie Landrum found her, police say.
Officers say Piper later told her mom that she was too nervous to call 911 because she couldn’t remember her street address and didn’t want to leave her mom’s side to look for it.
Piper’s mother told police she has no memory of the incident but says her daughter continues to talk about how kind and supportive the officers were.
She says out of the blue, Hahn-Holly and Landrum showed up at their door and gave Piper a special badge for being a hero when her mom needed her.
“I can’t thank them enough for helping to take care of my baby girl when I couldn’t and helping her understand what community and empowerment look like,” Piper’s mom told police.
