10th Annual 2021 Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt previewed Alabama’s largest in-water boat show and festival. The Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show is back for 2020, and this year promises to be the definitive event to kick off summer for lake lovers in Alabama.
Attendees can test drive fishing boats, luxury pontoons, wakeboard boats, waverunners, and more. There will also be live music, food vendors, lake lifestyle vendors, and a fireworks show Friday night at dark.
The Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show will take place May 21 from noon until 9:00 p.m., May 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and May 23 from 12-5:00 p.m.
The event is free.
For more information, you can visit http://www.loganmartinlakefest.com/
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.