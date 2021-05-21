2 people killed in Northport crash

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Northport are investigating a fatal crash.
Two people died around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Northport Fire Rescue.
The crash happened in the 6100 block of Highway 69 north, just north of where Charlie Shirley Road intersects with Hwy 69. T
The accident involved two vehicles.
The road is closed and traffic is being rerouted while an accident reconstruction team with the Northport Police Department investigates the cause of the crash. That road closure could last until lunchtime, according to authorities on scene.
