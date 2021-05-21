Oxford Performing Arts Center reopens

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in Oxford welcomed the announcement of the Oxford Performing Arts Center re-opening.
Shows like One Night in Memphis and Billy Bob Thornton all went on sale this week.
Executive Director John Longshore says prior to shutting down, people from over 30 states would come to shows at the Performing Arts Center.
Longshore says he’s approached by people who are excited about attending shows at the Center. The last show was March 7, 2020.
Longshore says they’ve used the time away to prepare to welcome guests and new acts back to the stage.
“With COVID kind of unfolding before our eyes, all of that was unexpected. So we’ve taken the year where our stage has been dark to do some repainting and renovations and really improve the experience so when guests do come back it’s going to be a better and brighter theater for them to enjoy,” Longshore said.
“With the shows that we’re going to announce this summer. It’s going to be proof and evidence that we’re going to come back bigger and better than ever before.”
Longshore says they’ll announce a schedule with more than sixty shows later this summer.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.