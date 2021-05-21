‘One pill can be enough to kill someone’: DEA issues warning over counterfeit pills

“Counterfeit pills are extremely dangerous, as they often contain toxic or illicit ingredients such as fentanyl, increasing the likelihood of an overdose,” said Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s New Orleans Field Division. “Mexican drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) are pushing these deadly substances into the illicit drug market to expand their business among the already increasing opioid-addicted population. Manufacturing these pills using deadly substances like fentanyl is a reflection of the evil by which these drug traffickers operate for their profit. Americans are dying across the country and here in Louisiana. To anyone going outside the healthcare system to obtain otherwise legitimate medications, I would say this: Don’t do it. You can never be certain of what you’re getting and you’re playing Russian roulette with your life.”