As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil

In this April 19, 2021, file photo, a restaurant staff member, center, stands in the middle of a street to promote her establishment at one of the famous commercial districts in Osaka, western Japan, as some of the businesses have closed under the government measures against the coronavirus. Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide - twice the number of those in hospitals - must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. (Source: AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)