NHRA tech returns to UAB to thank caregivers for COVID care

“Several months ago, Jock shared an analogy with the staff in the Medical Intensive Care Unit about how he understood their goal was to get him out of the hospital healthy and that his goal as a professional motorcycle mechanic was to create the fastest motorcycles and win the trophy they give out at the competitions,” said James Stout, director of Quality Assurance/Patient Safety in UAB’s Special Care Unit. “Almost a year after discharging, they won one of those elusive trophies, and we could not be happier for Jock and the Steve Johnson Racing team. We’re thrilled Jock is doing well, and we appreciate that he wanted to come back here and thank the staff and share with them that this is their trophy, too, for helping him to recover and get back to doing what he loves.”