Miss. girl featured on Cheerios box to campaign for children’s hospitals

“She was born and the doctor came in and said, ‘We think Aubrey has characteristics of Down syndrome,” said Holly, who is a nurse practitioner. “My first question was, ‘How is her heart?’ That was my first concern. They said, ‘She doesn’t even have a heart murmur. She’s great.’ Then I thought, ‘OK, we can do this.’ I knew if, medically, she was OK, we could handle everything else.”