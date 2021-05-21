$2.5 Million investment in Winfield hospital

Congressman Aderholt commented: “I have made saving our rural hospitals a priority. I’m proud to say that not a single hospital in my very rural district has had to close in the last decade. Part of that success comes from Congress appropriating funds like these that can be used to support the hospital in Winfield. This money is not only an investment in the hospital’s facilities, but it’s an investment in the community. People take comfort in knowing their local hospital is going to be open and there when needed. These funds will help ensure Northwest Medical Center will be open to serve to the people of Marion County for decades to come.”