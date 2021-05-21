$2.5 Million investment in Winfield hospital

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Congressman Robert Aderholt announced a grant to upgrade the ICU and ER at Northwest Medical Center totaling $2.5 million.
The Economic Adjustment Assistance grant will support the Healthcare Authority of Winfield with renovating the Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department at the Northwest Medical Center in Marion County, Alabama.
The project will provide safety measures and increased protection of both hospital staff and the public from infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Once completed, the project will support job creation and attract private investment.
Congressman Aderholt commented: “I have made saving our rural hospitals a priority. I’m proud to say that not a single hospital in my very rural district has had to close in the last decade. Part of that success comes from Congress appropriating funds like these that can be used to support the hospital in Winfield. This money is not only an investment in the hospital’s facilities, but it’s an investment in the community. People take comfort in knowing their local hospital is going to be open and there when needed. These funds will help ensure Northwest Medical Center will be open to serve to the people of Marion County for decades to come.”
State Representative Tracy Estes (R-District 17) who represents Winfield in the Alabama House of Representatives said, “I am honored to have partnered with Congressman Robert Aderholt in this important effort to not only save our local hospital, but to strengthen its existing foundation to guarantee it’s well being in the future to serve the residents of Northwest Alabama. The work involved in this process was arduous, but working together as a team, the end result will be something in which the entire community can take pride. This portion of Alabama is indebted to Congressman Aderholt and his tireless efforts to assist with this project. I cannot count the number of times he and I shared phone calls and meetings to make this day a reality.”
