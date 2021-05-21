Jefferson Co. court clerk accused of voiding court payments, keeping money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County court clerk is accused of voiding over $38,000 in cash payments to the courts and keeping the money.
On Monday, May 10, 2021, Jefferson County Court Clerk Taraneicha Carmichael was arrested on a Theft of Property 1st Degree Warrant with a bond of $30,000.
Deputies said Carmichael voided over $38,000 in cash payments to the courts and kept the money. After a lengthy investigation, it was discovered that some of the thefts may have occurred as far back as 2019.
Investigators said the payments were made by the public for name changes, wills and motions for records. It does not appear that any of the thefts were for court costs or restitutions.
Carmichael turned herself in to the Jefferson County Jail and was later released on bond.
