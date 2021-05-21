‘He is such a little blessing!’: Everett Luke’s story

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Everett Luke’s mom, Sierra Kilpatrick, calls her precious baby, “such a little blessing.”
Everett is not only a blessing, he’s a fighter.
At almost 10 months old, Everett has spent the last six months on dialysis. He does dialysis every night for 10 hours at home. Every night.
Sierra said Everett was born with end stage kidney failure. He has been on dialysis since he was four months old.
Before he was born the doctors didn’t think he was going to make it, but mom said he is such a fighter and loves to prove people wrong.
Sierra said when she was 19 weeks pregnant Anniston OBGYN referred them to UAB where they confirmed Everett had PUV (posterior urethral valve). Sierra then went to UAB for the rest of her pregnancy checkups and delivered there. Everett went straight to the NICU and two days later was transferred to Children’s of Alabama.
He has had five surgeries and has been in and out of the hospital since after leaving the NICU at one month old.
Everett was also born with hip dysplasia and hypothyroidism and is now having some GI issues. He will need a transplant once he is big enough.
Sierra said Children’s of Alabama has been absolutely amazing during his care, especially the nephrology team.
Mom said, “I don’t know what we would do without such a great health care team! It has been a crazy journey so far but he is such a little blessing!”
Mom said currently Everett is doing great! He is growing perfectly and working on getting to transplant requirements.
The Cherokee County family recently went to the beach. Everett’s first trip there.
We asked if he liked it, and Sierra said, “Everett was not fond of the beach, he must get that from us. Me and his father are not that fond of it, either.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.