Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church in Eastlake holding vaccine clinic this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A church on Birmingham’s east side is hoping to vaccinate more of its congregation and community this weekend.
The drive-thru vaccine clinic is taking place Saturday at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church on Division Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People 12 years and older are encouraged to get the vaccine.
The church is teaming up with the Birmingham Black Nurses Association and Med-Plus. They have about 250 doses ready to put into arms.
We know the Black community has been disproportionally impacted by COVID. Patricia Curry, a registered nurse and head of the Birmingham Black Nurses Association, tells us it’s really important for the community to know how important it is to get vaccinated. It could save lives.
“We have a very low percentage of vaccinations in the African American community. So this is our first step into getting back to some sense of normalcy. We need to go ahead and get these vaccinations done,” Curry said.
You don’t have to make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has been partnering with churches as well to hold vaccine clinics. Some churches in our area have requested to take part. ADPH says those efforts are on-going.
