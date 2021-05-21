Gatlinburg-Pittman High School graduates celebrate atop the Gatlinburg Sky Bridge

GATLINBURG (WVLT) -Before the final day of school the Gatlinburg Skylift invited Gatlinburg-Pittman graduates to have some fun.
With smiles, cheers and congratulations, the graduates of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School tossed graduation caps over the Sky Bridge during a special day at the park.
“I’m kind of surprised I’m graduating, just sort of ready to get out, get started with my life. Moving on the world,” said Seth Montgomery. “I am very excited, I’m a little nervous. Just because starting a new chapter of your life, not really knowing what all the world holds is got in store for you, but I’m anxious to see what I’ve got.”
The graduates were thankful for the SkyLift Park inviting them up.
“I appreciate it a lot, it shows just how much the community really cares. Rather than just saying, congrats you graduated and go on about your day, this community actually cares a lot,” said Curt Jones. “I’m probably going to welding school or mechanic school and just continuing to work until I save up enough to go work in a shop or get my own shop.”
“Humbling to for the community, to know this community is still here and they’re very welcoming of us,” said Montgomery.
With the toss of a hat and walk across the Sky Bridge, the seniors said they are ready for the next chapter of their lives and are thinking about their future.
Gatlinburg-Pittman’s graduation will be held Thursday evening.
