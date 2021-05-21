First Alert for a hot and dry weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in northeast Alabama are slightly cooler this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Still dealing with a little bit of wind this morning from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. It’ll remain breezy this afternoon with southeast winds continuing at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry once again. We are just seeing a few clouds across the state, but we should see plenty of sunshine as we begin the day. Cloud cover and spotty showers remain across Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. We should see another dry and warm afternoon. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday with most of us in the mid 80s. If you plan on spending time outdoors, just make sure you grab the sunglasses and wear some sunscreen.
Barons Baseball Friday Night: If you plan on heading out to Regions field to watch the Barons take on Montgomery this evening, you can expect pleasant weather. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s around the first pitch. By the end of the game, temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 70s. Should be fantastic weather for baseball and some Friday night fireworks!
Weekend Forecast: If you plan on being outside this weekend, make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. We’ll start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the mid 60s. We should see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s. It won’t be as breezy this weekend. Plan for easterly winds at 5-10 mph. Sunday will likely be the warmest day of the weekend with most locations heating up into the lower 90s. It should be a great weekend to open and clean the pool. Humidity levels will remain low. Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast, plan for temperatures to warm up into the lower 80s with easterly winds around 10-20 mph. The rip current threat remains high through Sunday afternoon. I would avoid swimming in the water due to the high surf.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the hot and dry conditions continuing into next week. Humidity levels will remain low with dew points in the 50s. It’ll be hot, but at least it will be a dry heat. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s through next Friday. Overnight lows will also stay warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A lot of you are wondering when we could see our next rain chance. The only answer I can give you is that our next chance for isolated showers or storms might not occur until next weekend. I just don’t see any significant rain chances over the next 7-10 days. You’ll have to water your flowers and lawn if you want to keep them alive and healthy.
Tropical Update: The Atlantic is starting to wake up as we approach the weekend. We continue to monitor an area of low pressure 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean. It has an 80% chance (high) to become a tropical or subtropical depression/storm in the next couple of days. If it gets a name, it would be called Ana. It will not have any impact our weather locally nor will it impact the eastern United States. We are also watching a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance to develop in the next five days. It will simply bring additional moisture and heavy rain into parts of Texas over the weekend. I doubt this system will develop into anything. Hurricane season does not officially start until June 1st. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
