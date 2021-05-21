First Alert for a hot and dry weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in northeast Alabama are slightly cooler this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Still dealing with a little bit of wind this morning from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. It’ll remain breezy this afternoon with southeast winds continuing at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry once again. We are just seeing a few clouds across the state, but we should see plenty of sunshine as we begin the day. Cloud cover and spotty showers remain across Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. We should see another dry and warm afternoon. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday with most of us in the mid 80s. If you plan on spending time outdoors, just make sure you grab the sunglasses and wear some sunscreen.