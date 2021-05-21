Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside home’s wall

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek firefighters say they rescued a kitten that became trapped inside the wall of a home near electrical service.
City of Goose Creek Animal Control officers responded to a home in the Boulder Bluff subdivision. When they were unable to rescue the kitten, they called in the Goose Creek Fire Department, according to Goose Creek Battalion Chief Todd Pruitt.
Firefighters responded Wednesday at noon and used thermal imaging to find the kitten’s exact location.
Firefighters, including Capt. Robert Ulrich, who later posed with the rescued feline, drilled a small inspection hole using hand tools.
They were able to remove the kitten unharmed and it is now in the care of animal control officers, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
