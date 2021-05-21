Changes made to Tuscaloosa Co. Jail inmate website following scam investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More details were shared Friday about an investigation into a scam that targeted friends and/or family members of inmates being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office believes it has made it harder for this particular scam to work again because of information it no longer shares with the public about who is in jail.
“There were multiple victims. Probably half of the victims were actually at a loss financially,” Jessica McDaniel, a spokesman for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, explained.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating at least ten criminal cases where people were scammed by someone claiming to be with a bail bonding company.
This started in February when people who were friends or family of inmates being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail came forward.
The scammers said money was needed to bond their loved one out of jail.
Some people were victimized after giving scammers money online through Venmo or PayPal accounts.
In response, Tuscaloosa County now only includes a picture of an inmate, their last name, the date they were booked into jail and a charge pending against them.
McDaniel said that’s one way they’re trying to protect inmates and their loved ones from being tricked.
“Just like anyone else, they also need to be protected and we’re not going to give that information out for them to be scammed,” McDaniel continued.
So far, no one has been charged in the investigation.
There are no plans to include more information online about the people being held inside the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
