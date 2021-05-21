BPD: Real-time crime center could be fully operational by June or July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fighting crime in real-time could soon finally be a reality for the Magic City.
The real time crime center currently under construction at Birmingham Police headquarters is expected to house the latest in crime-fighting technology under one roof. The technology provides officers with the latest information before they arrive to crime scenes. BPD even using GPS type technology in patrol cars to speed up response times.
“The whole idea is to not only send the assigned unit but to send the closest unit. What we want to do is to close down that time frame from incident to response to on scene,” Chief Patrick Smith said.
Smith says having technology to better fight crime is one thing, but the department still needs the community’s help. Smith says BPD is listening to the community’s concerns.
“I can’t stress enough how much we need them, how much we need their eyes and ears, how much we need them to work with us and how much we need them to include us in the greater part of the community of Birmingham,” Smith said.
A police department spokesman says the real time crime center is estimated to be fully operational by June or July. We’re told it will look like Jefferson County’s Metro Area Crime Center.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.