Badges on dating apps can now show who has been vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People looking for love online will now be able to see whether their matches have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
The White House is working with nine of the largest dating apps like Tindr, Hinge, and Match to allow users to add a badge on their profile to show they’ve gotten the shots.
The goal is to encourage more young people to get vaccinated, as President Biden approaches his July 4th goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated.
And with that vaccination badge comes perks within the apps.
“And in return, the app will actually give you a couple of opportunities. It could show you a ‘boost’, which would allow your profile to be shown to more people. So, more dates, which is exciting. Other opportunities like a ‘super like’ to really make sure if you see someone that you extra like them,” said Kevin Munoz, White House Assistant Press Secretary.
Research from OKCupid shows people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more matches than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated.
