Alabama officials extend capacity limits for NCAA regional softball tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sporting events are back in Tuscaloosa for the weekend with the NCAA regional softball tournament in town. Officials with the game are lifting some capacity limits.
“The crowd in Rhoads Stadium here in Tuscaloosa adds a tremendous amount to the game, without a doubt,” Alabama softball fan George Sides Jr. said. “Big environment. It brings a lot of fans and a lot of fun and the players enjoy it.”
“The atmosphere is a lot of fun,” Alabama softball fan Lynsie Glasscock said. “Softball is just a fun sport.”
With extended capacity, officials said more than 2,900 fans were at the tournament. Full seats have fans feeling like its pre-pandemic again.
“When you go in the stadium, some people have masks, some don’t,” Glasscock said. “I feel like it is just kind of your personal preference. We don’t want it to get shut down again. I feel like that is everybody’s main concern. Let’s stay safe so this doesn’t happen again.”
Glasscock said you can feel a sense of community in the crowd again.
“I think Alabama softball has a great community,” she said. “Alabama football fans are crazy, but so are Alabama softball fans.”
While capacity limits are being relaxed, officials still have some pandemic measures in place, like virtual tickets.
