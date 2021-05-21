ADPH uses Digital Day of Action to boost vaccination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today the Alabama Department of Public Health is taking to social media to try and encourage more people to get a COVID vaccine shot. They are joining other health care providers in a National Digital Day of Action.
The Alabama Department of Public Health along with other healthcare providers are not happy to see the drop in vaccination demand in the state and across the country. This social media effort is in hopes of providing more information about the vaccine to get people to get those shots. The Alabama Department of Public Health Friday used all of it’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, to get the word out about vaccinations.
ADPH has a toolkit on social media to encourage people to share their stories about the safety of the vaccine. “Messaging about the availability of COVID 19 vaccine. The effectiveness, the safety. Making people aware we have COVID 19 vaccine here in Alabama,” Dr. Karen Landers, Deputy State Health Officer with ADPH said.
At this point there are 1.3 million people fully vaccinated in Alabama but the health department’s goal is to get almost four million people vaccinated.
“We have some, not a lot we have some people who are hard core anti-vax and we are never going to reach those people,” Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer with ADPH said.
But Harris and Landers believed there is still a large group of other people who will be willing to get the vaccines at some point. For them it comes down to convenience and accessibility. “I would urge people to continue look at the vetted data on this vaccine and speak to a trusted healthcare professional about concerns you have,” Landers said.
While the number of COVID cases are down from April. Landers said until more people get those vaccinations they are concerned about future COVID spreads.
“Let’s prepare. Let’s don’t give the virus a place to go. Let’s don’t give it a host to go when we could be vaccinated. Keep in mind persons under 12 can’t be vaccinated,” Landers said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health believes the best thing they can do is answer questions of those who may have doubts or are on the fence.
