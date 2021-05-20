On Your Side Investigation: Closer look at policing, arrest policies for Ala. law enforcement

“There are certain trainings that should take place to ensure that your officers are adhering to the policies that are in place, and that has to be constant,” Cunningham added. “It starts with the leadership. If the police chief is a stickler for adhering to protocol and policy, he or she sets the tone for the entire department. His or her captains, lieutenants and definitely frontline supervisors should have a good idea of the behavior of their officers. If they don’t then you have a disconnect, there’s a problem.”