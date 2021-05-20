Vaccination site at Birmingham Airport closing this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another mass vaccination site in Jefferson County is closing down on Friday, May 20th. Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department and the Birmingham airport site said there just isn’t enough demand to keep it running.
Hicks said just because many of these mass sites are starting to close, it doesn’t mean we won’t have access to vaccine anymore.
“It’s just that your options are changing from large to smaller venues,” Hicks said. “We know there is a demand from the ages 12 to 15, but the demand is not in the several thousand all at once.”
Hicsk said the site is designed for large groups at one time and it’s too expensive to keep open when not enough people are getting their first round shots.
“First doses went from one thousand a day, then it dropped down into the hundreds, low hundreds,” he said.
Hicks said local pharmacies, grocery stores, and doctors’ offices are still an option for vaccine. But for people who need convivence and no insurance options, Hicks suggested the Bessemer vaccination site at Watermark Place.
“If that’s a barrier, where you say, ‘I don’t have insurance where can I go,’ you can absolutely go to the Watermark Place at least for the next three weeks,” Hicks said.
Watermark Place site will close in June and Hicks said the county plans to shift to smaller vaccination efforts where they are targeting specific areas.
“We go to local businesses,” he said. “We are going to be going to boarding homes and nursing homes. We already have a calendar mapped out of where we need to go to vaccinate.”
More sites across Jefferson County will close this month and in June.
UAB’s AOC Cathedral church site will close on May 28th. The Bessemer and Parker High sites will close in June.
Dr. Hicks said people can still get vaccine at Legion Field, the Birmingham CrossPlex, and there are four different community health centers in the county that are still offering the shot.
