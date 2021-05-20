Prosecutors: Jefferson Co. man had 58,000 images of child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Jefferson County man Thursday to six and a half years on child exploitation charges.
United States District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala sentenced James Curtis Brasher, 49, of Warrior, to 78 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. Brasher was also ordered to pay $69,000.00 in restitution to the victims.
Brasher pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2020.
According to the plea agreement, Brasher accessed the Darknet through the use of the Tor application to view and obtain child pornography. A forensic examination revealed over 58,000 images of child pornography, including images of children under the age of 12 years old, and child erotica.
Brasher will have to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF) investigated the case, with the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Warrior Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.
