The Poppy Project

“Lieutenant Colonel John McRae was a field surgeon, but he was also a soldier,” explains Julianne. “The injuries that were coming from these mortar explosions were absolutely ghastly and amidst all this carnage, these beautiful red flowers were growing. So, he penned this incredible poem, In Flanders Fields but a lot of people don’t really know what the tradition of the poppy is and that it has been adopted as the International Symbol of Remembrance.”