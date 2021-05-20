March For Babies Tuscaloosa Walk supporting NICU families

TUSCALOSOA, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening this weekend in Tuscaloosa, a special event that will help moms with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. This year. March For Babies Tuscaloosa Walk is supporting meals that matter. The program feeds NICU families and medical professionals helping care for their premature babies.
Parents and kids in Tuscaloosa took part in a fun video promoting the cause. People can build a team to take part in the virtual walk Saturday.
Every time a team raises $500. part of the money goes towards meals that matter. Organizations like Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Beta Eta Zeta chapter have already raised more than $5,000.
Saturday, the virtual experience will be like a real event, with a main stage, various tents that highlight research, birth equity issues, remembering babies gone too soon, plus more. “When you have a mother with a child in the NICU there is so much going on. We like to do things to lighten the load for them. The more people that join and get involved hopefully we can remove this from people’s lives.” said Stacey Jones, March For Babies Tuscaloosa Chair.
“We can have babies that are born on time and not too soon, we can have babies born alive, we can have mothers that are healthy,” said Jones. If you can’t take part in the virtual event Saturday, that’s ok this March For babies Tuscaloosa campaign lasts until June 30th.
If you want to register. click here.
