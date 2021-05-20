Local pediatrician says kids most likely wont experience severe Covid-19 vaccine side effects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Children’s of Alabama said parents don’t need to worry about severe or painful side effects in kids from the vaccine.
Dr. David Kimberlin said immune systems weaken as we get older, so children’s bodies are generally more prepared for the vaccine than adult’s.
He said sore arm from the shot is a universal side effect that most children will experience, but he said that may be the only one they get.
Kimberlin said if kids experience any other side effects, it will likely be headaches, tiredness, and muscle pains.
He said the best thing parents can do is talk to their kids about potential side effects, so they know when to speak up if something doesn’t feel right.
“Even if a child who is vaccinated is not conveying [side effects] to parents, parents don’t have to be concerned about that in my judgement because they are going to know that their child is not feeling well,” Kimberlin said. “It is an overwhelming likelihood other than the sore arm, that the adolescent isn’t going to have any problems from the vaccine.”
Dr. Kimberlin said extreme side effects in children are very uncommon, but if they last for multiple days, he said the first step is contacting your pediatrician or officials with where you got the vaccine.
