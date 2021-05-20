Jefferson County Commission launches emergency rental assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission has approved a federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program of $11.5 million dollars for Jefferson County renters that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and need help with rent and utility bills.
To be eligible for the program citizens must be able to show the following:
- They are residents of Jefferson County, outside of the Birmingham city limits
- Have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income
- Be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
- Document a financial hardship (COVID-19 impact) by meeting one of the following:
- Qualified for unemployment benefits
- Experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or document a financial hardship due to COVID-19
Help is limited to 12 months, however in some cases an additional three months of assistance may be provided to ensure housing stability. Expenses can only be paid if they are due on or after March 13, 2020. Based on need, the program may also pay for up to three months of future rent and utilities. Expenses that can be covered:
- Rent
- Electricity
- Gas
- Water
- Sewer
- Trash removal
- Home energy costs including propane and fuel oil
- Other costs related to housing including internet expenses paid to the unit (but not cable, home phone or cell phone) and reasonably accrued late fees
The program is managed through a partnership between the county, The Birmingham Urban League, Neighborhood Housing Services and Bridge Ministries.
Applications can be submitted online through the County’s portal starting Monday, May 24th.
In addition, individuals can apply through the nonprofit community partners. For more information on applying with each community partner, please visit their website or call them at the number listed below:
The Birmingham Urban League: 205-326-0162,
Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham: 205-328-4292,
Bridge Ministries: 205-930-0309,
